Case registered against students who protested at Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan's Muzaffarabad rally on Kashmir

Muzaffarabad: A first information report (FIR) report has been registered against students and youth for raising slogans against Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan during his rally in Muzaffarabad last week.

Several people raised slogans and participated in the protest held to coincide with the rally in which Khan sought to target India over its internal decisions concerning Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Station House Officer Ansar Shajad Khan, one among the many present at the protest was detained while others managed to escape the scene. The FIR, which was registered on 13 September, names 11 university students who raised slogans against Khan.

The cricketer-turned-politician resorted to rhetoric against India in his Muzaffarabad rally as he had done in the past.

Islamabad has been left red-faced after its desperate attempts to internationalise the Kashmir issue fell flat. The country has found itself isolated after being snubbed at the United Nations, as well as by countries like the United States, France, and Russia.

The international community has supported India's position that all issues between the two countries should be resolved bilaterally.

Apart from concern in the international community over terror groups operating from its soil, Pakistan has also been slammed for its treatment of minorities. Ethnic groups belonging to the country have slammed Islamabad for its human rights record.