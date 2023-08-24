Case of exploding wine bottles? Wagner chief Prigozhin's plane sabotaged; Zelenskyy says 'I didn't do it'

The circumstances concerning the demise of Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the Russian mercenary group known as The Wagner, are shrouded in uncertainty.

Multiple rumours regarding the incident that led to the apparent crash of the aircraft transporting him have emerged in various media accounts.

As per a report from Sky News, a former intelligence officer has unveiled a new angle, suggesting that the flight crew aboard the ill-fated private jet had been presented with a wine crate that detonated while the aircraft was airborne, resulting in the catastrophic crash.

In addition to this account, initial theories span from engine malfunctions to ground-to-air missiles.

Speculation persists on the internet, asserting that the passengers on the plane were handed a wine crate that ultimately erupted in an explosion.

These assertions, however, lack verification.

🚨🧵 Likely false claims being made that Prigozhin of Wagner PMC was killed in a plane crash near Moscow in Tver. This stinks of Prigozhin's own plot to disappear.

1. Plane manifest listed Prigozhin as passenger – this is "evidence."

2. Two explosions heard in air before crash. pic.twitter.com/5fu1OUxDgE — Igor Sushko (@igorsushko) August 23, 2023

Christopher Steele, a former British intelligence operative, remarked to Sky News, “It is highly probable that this is an internal operation. The indication is that a bomb concealed within a wine crate was the cause.”

He humorously added, “It seems quite the ironic conclusion for Putin’s former chef.”

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday said Ukraine had nothing to do with the reported death of mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin, according to Russia’s Interfax news agency.

The report, which claimed the Wagner leader had died alongside nine others in a plane crash yesterday, has not yet been verified – and no one has claimed any responsibility.

President Putin of Russia has been widely accused of having had some involvement, but neither he nor the Kremlin has made any comment thus far.

Grey Zone, the connected account of the mercenary faction, initiated discussions regarding the Embraer crash approximately at 7.49pm Moscow time Wednesday.

Nevertheless, it was noted that details were still in the process of being clarified.

Subsequently, the account issued a cautionary statement asserting that while certain reports contended that Prigozhin had perished, “only those who directly witnessed the boarding of Yevgeny Prigozhin and Dmitry Utkin onto the plane possess such information.

This statement neither refutes nor confirms the destiny of Yevgeny Prigozhin and Dmitry Utkin; it merely acknowledges the uncertainty.”

Nonetheless, by 9.31pm Moscow time, the group confirmed the demise of the Wagner leader and communicated that the “distinguished figure of Russia and a sincere patriot of his homeland” had met his end “through the treacherous actions of disloyal elements within Russia”.