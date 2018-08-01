You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

Carr Fire: Thousands displaced, mass destruction caused in California's Redding city as flames engulf residential areas

World FP Staff Aug 01, 2018 12:48:04 IST

A firefighter watches as flames advance up a hill towards the residential area in Redding, California. Reuters

A firefighter watches as flames advance up a hill towards the residential area in Redding, California. Reuters

Water bombs were dropped by planes to control the Carr Fire in California's Redding city. Reuters

Water bombs were dropped by planes to control the Carr Fire in California's Redding city. Reuters

Fire retardant was also thrown by planes to slow the spread of the Carr Fire in California which engulfed the Redding city on 27 July. Reuters

Fire retardant was also thrown by planes to slow the spread of the Carr Fire in California which engulfed the Redding city on 27 July. Reuters

Smoke and haze filled the air near the Redding city in California due to the Carr Fire. Reuters

Smoke and haze filled the air near the Redding city in California due to the Carr Fire. Reuters

Widespread damage could been seen in the aftermath of the Carr Fire in California's Redding City as it affected the residential areas. Reuters

Widespread damage could been seen in the aftermath of the Carr Fire in California's Redding City as it affected the residential areas. Reuters

The fire which started on 26 July spread to a canyon below homes on 27 July as crews battled to put it off in the west of Redding city in California. Reuters

The fire began on 23 July when a car malfunctioned on Highway 299 in Whiskeytown, according to Cal Fire. And even as crews struggled to put it off in the west of Redding city in California, on 27 July, it further spread to a canyon below homes. Reuters


Updated Date: Aug 01, 2018 12:48 PM

Also Watch

Rethinking pornography: Cyber Sexy author Richa Kaul Padte makes the case for decriminalising porn in India
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Reviewing Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 10 questions
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 It's a Wrap: Karwaan stars Dulquer Salmaan, Mithila Palkar in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 Manika Batra interview: Table Tennis star looks back at Commonwealth Games 2018 success, reveals her diet plan and more

Also See




women's hockey world cup



3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App



Top Stories




Cricket Scores