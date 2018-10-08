Car crash in upstate New York leaves 20 dead: media

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A limousine carrying a wedding party collided with another vehicle in upstate New York, killing 20 people, media reported on Sunday.

The crash occurred on Saturday evening in Schoharie, about 38 miles (61 km) west of Albany, on Route 30, the Albany Times-Union reported.

National Transportation Safety Board spokesman Eric Weiss said a full team of investigators was on the scene on Sunday, looking into what the Times-Union said was the deadliest crash in the Albany region since 2005.

The New York State Police declined to comment and said they would have more information in a statement on Sunday.

The crash occurred outside an Apple Barrel Country Store, where local media reported many people were in the parking lot. The store thanked emergency services for responding to the "horrific accident" in a Facebook post.

"Our hearts and prayers go out to everyone that was affected by the events of today," the store said.

(Reporting By Nick Zieminski in New York; Editing by Bill Trott)

