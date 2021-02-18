Car bomb kills two Kabul University lecturers in Afghanistan's capital
This was the second explosion in Kabul on Thursday. An earlier bomb blast targeted the police in the District 10 area, but caused no casualties
Kabul: An explosion in the Afghan capital on Thursday killed two lecturers at the Kabul University, after a bomb attached to the car they were travelling in went off, a police spokesman said.
The attack occurred around noon near the university, said Kabul police spokesman Ferdaws Faramarz. No group immediately claimed responsibility for the bombing.
The two lecturers, Mubasher Muslimyar and Marouf Rasikh, taught at the university's Islamic studies faculty, according to an Afghan official who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to talk to the media.
Two years ago, Muslimyar had been briefly arrested by the Afghan intelligence agency over allegations of promoting militant propaganda by the Islamic State group among university students. No charges were raised and he was later released.
Kabul police said an investigation team had arrived at the scene of the explosion. This was the second explosion on Thursday in Kabul. An earlier one had targeted police in the District 10 area of Kabul but caused no casualties.
Afghanistan has seen a nationwide spike in bombings, targeted killings, and violence on the battlefield as peace negotiations in Qatar between the Taliban and the Afghan government have stalled.
The Islamic State group's local affiliate has claimed responsibility for some of the attacks, but many go unclaimed, with the government putting the blame on the Taliban. The insurgents have denied responsibility for most of the attacks.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply
also read
Encountering architectural riches while travelling through Gandhara, the land of forgotten Buddhist relics
A peep into the heritage sites and museums of Pakistan and Afghanistan gives an idea of the beauty of Gandhara’s architectural wealth.
Narendra Modi expresses concern over rising violence in Afghanistan, calls for comprehensive ceasefire
The prime minister said as close neighbours and strong strategic partners, both India and Afghanistan want to see the region free of extremism and terrorism
Joe Biden, for long a critic of deployments in Afghanistan, faces a looming 1 May deadline
Biden has kept in place Zalmay Khalilzad, the diplomat who had negotiated the peace agreement under Trump, in hopes of continuity in dealing with the Taliban and the Afghan government