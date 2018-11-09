Car bomb kills several people in Iraq's Mosul - medical, security sources

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - A car bomb blast near a restaurant in Iraq's northern city of Mosul killed at least five people and wounded 14 others on Thursday, medical sources at a nearby hospital said.

An official Iraqi media outlet reporting on security incidents gave a lower initial toll of two people killed and 11 wounded in west Mosul.

The city, which was recaptured from Islamic State militants last year, has been the location for several bomb blasts in recent months, one of which killed six people in October.

Security analysts and officials say militants have adapted their tactics to insurgent-style attacks since Islamic State was defeated in Iraq in 2017 and driven out of areas it had controlled for years.

Gunmen have also attacked police and military targets in central and northern Iraq.

(Reporting by Salih Elias, John Davison; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.