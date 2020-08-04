Canine turns car salesman: Hyundai outlet in Brazil appoints 'Tucson Prime the dog' as honorary employee

From guarding the entrance to interacting with customers, Tucson Prime has a lot of responsibilities at the showroom

A Hyundai outlet in Brazil has a unique sales'man' to help with the sale of the automobiles - Tucson Prime the dog. The former street dog has been adopted by Hyundai and has been appointed an honorary employee of the company.

According to World of Buzz, the dog was adopted on 21 May, 2020 by a car outlet in Serra in the state of Espirito Santo, Braziland. Since then, has been living in his own kennel inside the air-conditioned showroom. The employees have taken care of his nutrition, health as well as sanitation. He serves as the face of the outlet as he is the official ambassador and model for the Hyundai showroom.



The canine often loiters around the showroom and shares a good rapport with the human employees. The pooch has also been given an identity card and is the protagonist of a popular Instagram page. The account boasts of several cute photos of the dog and has a handsome following of nearly 30,000.

From guarding the entrance to interacting with customers, Tucson Prime has a lot of responsibilities. But he also makes sure that he helps his coworkers relax in between hectic work hours.

However, this is not the first time that an animal has been adopted by a firm. Last year, a stray kitten was adopted by lawyers of a firm and made an employee there. Like Tucson, Dr Leon, the cat, had also received his official identity card.