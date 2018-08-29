Canadian NAFTA negotiator says 'encouraged' by U.S.-Mexico progress

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland said on Tuesday she was "encouraged" by progress made by the United States and Mexico towards a new North American Free Trade Agreement.

Starting her first negotiating session at the U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer's office in several months, Freeland told reporters: "We are encouraged by the progress that the U.S. and Mexico have made, particularly on cars and labour, and I'm looking forward to the conversation with Ambassador Lighthizer."

(Reporting by David Lawder, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

