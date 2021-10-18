Canadian couple uses boats to shift their home to new spot; check out viral video here

The house, also known as the ‘biscuit box’, was moved with the help of small motorboats. With barrels placed underneath the house, the structure was firmly tied up to a metal frame that has extra buoyancy

A couple in Canada's Newfoundland found an innovative way to safeguard their dream home. The couple has used boats to shift their house to a new location when they came to know that it was going to be torn down.

According to reports, Daniele Penney always dreamt of residing in a two-storey house where she could enjoy the gorgeous view of the Blow Me Down Mountains and the bay at McIvers.

Penney said that everyone knew her heart belonged to this house. However, she found out in June that the owners were going to tear down the house. That’s when she stepped in with her boyfriend, Kirk Lovell, and offered to move the house to a nearby waterfront land.

The house, also known as the ‘biscuit box’, was moved with the help of small motorboats. With barrels placed underneath the house, the structure was firmly tied up to a metal frame that has extra buoyancy. While moving the house through motorboats, a point came where the corner of the house slid into the water and came up till its second storey window.

Even Lovell’s boat broke down in the middle, causing Penney to panic. For a second, Penny felt that she had lost the house.

However, the house was stabilized very soon as the communities around began to help Penney and her boyfriend to move the house.

The couple thanked a huge team for their efforts in making the entire floating operation successful. At last, Penney and Lovell managed to bring it on dry land before suppertime.

Penney said that holes were drilled into the house’s flooring in order to allow water to seep out. Penney hopes that the house dries up very soon so they can move in quickly. Meanwhile, the couple is living in a camper on their McIvers property till their dream house is completely dried up and renovated.