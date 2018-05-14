You are here:
Canada's Trudeau remains optimistic on trade deal with U.S.

World Reuters May 14, 2018 00:08:59 IST

BERLIN (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is optimistic that a new NAFTA trade deal with the United States can be reached and that a solution on U.S. tariffs for steel and aluminum imports can be found, he told German newspaper Handelsblatt.

"We are working hard to reach an agreement on the NAFTA free-trade agreement and possibly also on the question of tariffs and quotas on aluminum and steel," Trudeau said in a pre-release excerpt from an interview to be published by the German daily on Monday.

(Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by David Goodman)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: May 14, 2018 00:08 AM

