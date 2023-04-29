Canada’s Justin Trudeau takes veiled dig at Trump during New York visit

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday he was concerned about the future of American democracy, making a veiled jab at former US President Donald Trump during a visit to New York.

“You guys are the greatest democracy in the world,” Trudeau said at the Council on Foreign Relations in New York. “Right now, it’s not just that it’s being taken for granted by so many citizens, it’s actually being devalued,” Trudeau said.

Canada’s Liberal PM did not refer to Trump by name but had harsh criticism for policies and practices closely identified with the former president, from isolationism to stoking voter anger.

In 2021, Trudeau blamed Trump as having incited his supporters to wage the violent January 6 attack on the US Capitol.

On Friday, he said similar forces were running rampant in Canada and other democracies, with people feeling the system was rigged, and politicians were tapping into that anger and anxiety aimed at government and democratic institutions.

“Because amplifying anger is a very effective short-term mobilization policy, strategy for politics,” Trudeau said. “The tougher challenge is to figure out how to roll up your sleeves and solve it.”

Trudeau praised President Joe Biden, the Democrat politico who beat Trump in 2020 as working to address economic and other factors behind the political unrest that marked his predecessor’s tenure.

Trump, a businessman turned reality television host, left behind a more polarized US when he vacated the White House in January 2021, with the economy badly damaged and political violence on the rise after his false claims the 2020 presidential election was stolen.

Abroad, Trump often invoked his “America First” agenda by dismantling or disrupting multilateral pacts, which alienated allies and spawned distrust in Washington’s promises.

