Canada to lend another $2.4-billion to Ukraine this year
Canada has so far has provided more than 8 billion Canadian dollar loan to Kyiv since the war began on 24 February last year
Ottawa: Canada will lend additional 2.4 billion Canadian dollar to Ukraine to help the war-torn country cope with the economic fallout from the Russian invasion.
Ottawa has so far has provided more than 8 billion Canadian dollar loan to Kyiv since the war began on 24 February last year.
The new aid was announced on Tuesday in Canada’s 2023 budget. The loan amount will be provided by Canada through the International Monetary Fund (IMF). With this, Canadian loans to Ukraine through IMF has risen to $5 billion.
Apart from this, 200 million Canadian dollars will be allocated for providing Ukraine with military equipment which also include eight Leopard 2 tanks.
Another 84.8 million Canadian dollars will be allocated for humanitarian aid to the country in 2023-2024.
The Canadian government claimed that at nearly US$ 100 a person, the country’s support for Ukraine on a per capital basis has been the highest in the world, ahead of US, Germany and France.
The Canada’s budget also has provided $172-million in additional support payments for Ukrainian citizens who are making Canada their home. Since January of last year, 200,000 Ukrainians have arrived in Canada out of 800,000 applicants, the government informed.
The funds will help with income and settlement for those arriving until March 31, 2024.
Canada has also announced about $85-million in additional humanitarian assistance for Ukraine in the 2023-24 fiscal year for mental health support, removing land mines, agriculture and other purposes.
Canada in its budget document said that it will support Ukraine “for as long as it takes.”
(1 Canadian dollar = 0.73 US dollar)
