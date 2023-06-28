Canada to introduce new work permit for US H-1B visa holders

The Canadian government will develop an open work-permit stream to allow 10,000 American H-1B visa holders to come and work in the country,Immigration Minister Sean Fraser announced on Tuesday.

The program will also provide for study or work permits for the family members of H-1B visa holders, the official press release read.

“Thousands of workers in high-tech fields are employed with companies that have large operations in both Canada and the US, and those working in the US often hold an H-1B speciality occupation visa. As of July 16, 2023, H-1B speciality occupation visa holders in the US, and their accompanying immediate family members, will be eligible to apply to come to Canada,” the release mentioned.

Under the new decision announced by the government, the approved applicants will receive an open work permit of up to three years in duration.

“They will be able to work for almost any employer anywhere in Canada. Their spouses and dependants will also be eligible to apply for a temporary resident visa, with a work or study permit, as needed,” said the release.

According to Canada-based, CBC News, Fraser said that by the end of this year, the federal government will be developing an immigration stream for some of the world’s most talented people that will be able to come to Canada to work for tech companies, irrespective of having a job or not.

However, the Immigration minister did not explain exactly who will qualify or how many people will be admitted to the stream.

H-1B visas allow foreign nationals to temporarily work in certain specialized fields, such as the technology industry, in the United States. Tech companies went on a hiring binge during the pandemic but have since started laying people off in large numbers, leading H-1B visa holders scrambling to find new jobs.

