Canada: Suspect among 5 killed in Toronto mass shooting

Toronto (Canada): Five people were killed after a gunman opened fire in an apartment building here on Sunday night. The suspect also died, reports say.

The incident occurred on Sunday night in the city of Vaughan, about 18 miles north of Toronto, Ontario.

After reports of shots being fired in a city condo building, emergency services were called.

York Regional Police Chief Jim MacSween confirmed the deaths of five people, including the gunman.

He also stated that another victim was taken to the hospital but is expected to survive.

The suspect died “as a result of an interaction with police,” according to police.

York Regional Police Constable Laura Nicolle described the incident as the “most terrible call I’ve seen in my entire career”.

According to Nicolle, the shooting has caused “a lot of people” to be displaced from their homes while police conduct an investigation.

#BREAKING Mass shooting in Vaughan, Toronto (Canada). At least 5 people are confirmed dead.

The shooter is also deceased after an interaction with the police. The suspect is believed to be a member of the condo, and the shooting occurred at a condo meeting. (Rumor) pic.twitter.com/ybb2ejXiU3 — Royal Intel 👑 (@RoyalIntel_) December 19, 2022

“We want to make sure that [they] know that they’re going to be safe and that we get them back into their home as quickly as we can,” she said, noting that the condo building remains a “active, ongoing scene”.

According to police, next of kin are still being contacted, so specific information cannot be released at this time.

“We’re in the process of notifying those families right now, so I can’t share any information about the victims or the subject at this time,” MacSween said.

“Police presence at a condo building in the area of Jane and Rutherford after several people were shot,” police said in an earlier statement.

“There were multiple victims and one male suspect. Following an encounter with police, the suspect died. SIU will be contacted. There will be more updates.”

