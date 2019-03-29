Canada says China has provided no evidence to justify canola ban

OTTAWA (Reuters) - China has provided no scientific evidence to justify its expanded ban on imports of Canadian canola, Canadian Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale said on Thursday.

Goodale said in a statement that Ottawa "will keep pushing as hard as we can" on the need for Beijing to provide evidence. Goodale is from the western province of Saskatchewan, a major producer of canola.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Peter Cooney)

