Canada police seek suspects in restaurant bombing, 15 injured

May 26, 2018

TORONTO (Reuters) - Canadian police were looking for two suspects who walked into a crowded restaurant and detonated a bomb, injuring 15 people, and said on Friday the incident did not appear to be a hate crime or linked to international terror.

The blast went off in a popular Indian restaurant in Mississauga, a Toronto suburb, at about 10:30 p.m. local time on Thursday. Security camera footage showed two men entering the restaurant, one carrying an object.

"There's no indication this is a terrorist act, no indication this is a hate crime at this time," Peel Police Chief Jennifer Evans told reporters on Friday.

The explosion caused "a considerable amount of damage," Evans said, adding there were two private parties at the restaurant at the time, with children under 10 in attendance. There were no children among the injured.

The two male suspects fled after detonating their improvised

explosive device. No one has claimed responsibility, and the motive for the attack was still not known.

The blast in Mississauga comes a month after a driver plowed his white Ryder rental van into a lunch-hour crowd in Toronto, killing 10 people and injuring 15.

(Reporting by Anna Mehler Paperny; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

