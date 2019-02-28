Canada opposition leader demands PM Trudeau quit over ethics allegations

By David Ljunggren

OTTAWA (Reuters) - The leader of Canada's main opposition party demanded on Wednesday that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau quit after a former justice minister said government officials inappropriately pressured her to help a major firm avoid a bribery trial.

The allegations by Jody Wilson-Raybould dramatically deepened the biggest crisis of Trudeau's tenure just months ahead of an October election in which his Liberals face a tough fight.

Wilson-Raybould told the House of Commons justice committee that she had confronted Trudeau over what she called inappropriate pressure to help construction firm SNC-Lavalin Group Inc evade a corruption trial.

Andrew Scheer, leader of the official opposition Conservative Party, demanded the resignation of what he called a disgraced prime minister.

"He can no longer, with a clear conscience, continue to lead this nation," Scheer told reporters, calling for police to immediately probe the matter. Trudeau is due to address reporters later on Wednesday.

(Additional reporting by Julie Gordon in Ottawa; Editing by Peter Cooney)

