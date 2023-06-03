Canada, Nepal PMs condole triple train crash in Odisha

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal and UN General Assembly President Csaba Korosi among others have expressed their deepest condolences to the families and the Government of India for the tragic train accident in Odisha in which at least 238 people were killed.

“The images and reports of the train crash in Odisha, India break my heart. I’m sending my deepest condolences to those who lost loved ones, and I’m keeping the injured in my thoughts. At this difficult time, Canadians are standing with the people of India,” Trudeau tweeted.

Nepal’s prime minister tweeted, “I’m saddened by the loss of dozens of lives in a train accident in Odisha, India today. I extend deep condolences to Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji, Government, and the bereaved families at this hour of grief.”

UN General Assembly president Korosi too expressed his deepest condolence to the families over the tragic train accident.

“I’m deeply saddened to hear the news of the train crash in Odisha, India. My thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their families and with the emergency services. Heartfelt condolences to the people and the Government of India,” Korosi, the President of the 77th session of the General Assembly tweeted.

The train crash happened near the Bahanaga Baazar station in Balasore district, about 250 km south of Kolkata and 170 km north of Bhubaneswar, around 7 pm on Friday, prompting the Railway Ministry to order a probe.

Russian Ambassador to India, Denis Alipov too expressed “deepest condolences” to the families of the victims.

Australia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Penny Wong said that her thoughts are with the people who have been injured and with the emergency personnel who are working to assist them.

Penny Wong tweeted, “We send our deepest sympathies following the devastating train crash in India’s eastern Odisha state. Our thoughts are also with the many injured, and with the emergency personnel working to assist them.”

Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Ali Sabry said that he is “deeply saddened” to learn about the train accident in Odisha. He wished for a speedy recovery for all those affected in the accident.

Taking to Twitter, Ali Sabry wrote, “Deeply saddened to learn of the tragic train accident in Odisha. My thoughts & prayers are with the families of the victims & those injured. I hope for a speedy recovery for all those affected. Sri Lanka stands with India in this time of grief.”

