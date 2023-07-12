Canada launches probe into Nike over allegations of benefiting from forced Uyghur labor in China supply chains

Canada has launched probe into Nike Canada and Dynasty Gold over allegations that they used forced Uyghur labour in their supply chains and operations in China.

The investigations were launched after an initial assessment of complaints about the overseas operations of 13 Canadian companies filed by a coalition of 28 civil society organizations in June 2022, a Reuters report said.

American multinational Nike has operations across the world while mining firm Dynasty World is headquartered in Canadian city of Vancouver.

This is the first such probe launched by the Canadian agency since it started its complaint mechanism in 2021, the report added.

Allegations against Nike and Dynasty Gold

The initial assessment into Nike details supply relationships with Chinese firms identified as using or benefiting from the use of Uyghur forced labour, the Reuters report said.

The complaint against Dynasty Gold is that it benefited from the use of Uyghur forced labor at a mine in China in which the company holds a majority interest, the report added.

In a statement to Reuters, Dynasty Gold called the allegations “unfounded.”

Several American and Canadian multinationals have been accused of using forced Uyghur labour.

China has been accused of forcing Uyghur Muslim minority into detention camps. Beijing maintains that these are “reeducation camps.”

