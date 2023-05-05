Canada increases settlement fund requirement for Express Entry applicants

Canada has increased the amount of settlement funds required for skilled workers. According to the notification by the Canadian government, the candidates who want to apply for permanent residency programs must show that they have the required funds.

The Express entry includes three immigration streams, i.e. the Canadian Experience Class, the Federal Skilled Worker (FSW) program, and the Federal Skilled Trades (FST) program.

But the new rules will only be applied to skilled workers under the Federal Skilled Worker program, and the Federal Skilled Trades program.

Applicants under FSW and FST, who have a valid job, and are currently working in Canada are not required to show the proof of funds.

The notification by the Canadian government stated that the fund required as the settlement fund would depend on the size of the family of the applicant, which includes the applicant, the spouse, and any dependent children. They are counted even if they are not going with applicant to Canada or not. They are also counted even if they are citizens of Canada or permanent residents.

The Express Entry system is used to manage immigration applications from skilled workers.

What are the three categories under the Express Entry System?

1- Canada Experience Class (CEC): This is for the skilled workers who have Canadian work experience, and it should have been gained three years before applying.

2- Federal Skilled Worker Program (FSW): This is for the skilled workers with foreign experience, and they must meet criteria for other factors.

3- Federal Skilled Trades Program (FST): This is for the workers who are qualified and skilled, and must have a valid job offer.

With inputs from agencies

