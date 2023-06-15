Canada freezes deportation of Indian students trapped in admission scam, task force to review each case

Canadian Immigration Minister Sean Fraser on Wednesday said that the Canada government has decided not to deport Indian students who were the victims of immigration fraud and entered the country using fake admission letters from universities.

He said that a task force has been formed to look into each case and help the victims of the fraud.

“There have been recent reports of international students and graduates facing removal from Canada, after letters of acceptance submitted as part of their study permit application were determined to be fraudulent. I want to make it clear that international students who are not found to be involved in fraud will not face deportation,” said Fraser.

He said that he has given instructions to officers to issue a Temporary Resident Permit to individuals whose cases are genuine.

“Therefore, if the facts of an individual case are clear that an international student came to Canada with a genuine intent to study, and without knowledge of the use of fraudulent documentation, I have provided instructions for officers to issue a Temporary Resident Permit to that individual,” the minister said.

“This will ensure that these well-intentioned students and graduates can remain in Canada, and ensure that they are not subject to the five-year ban from re-entering Canada,” he added.

A large number of Indian students in Canada have taken to the streets to protest against the potential threat of deportation. Primarily hailing from Punjab, these students assert that they were admitted to Canadian universities and colleges based on fraudulent offer letters. They accuse travel agents in India of orchestrating this fraudulent scheme.

With inputs from agencies

