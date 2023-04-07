Canada deploys military aircraft to Japan to counter North Korea nuclear threat

Ottawa: Canada’s Defence Minister Anita Anand has announced the deployment of a military aircraft to Japan in a bid to back the implementation of sanctions imposed by the United Nations Security Council sanctions against North Korea.

The Canadian government said that the CP-140 Aurora, for six weeks, will monitor suspected maritime sanctions evasion activities with special emphasis on transfers of fuel and other commodities banned by the UNSC.

Since 2006, North Korea has been under UNSC sanctions over its ballistic missile and nuclear programmes.

Last month, the country carried out a new nuclear-capable underwater attack drone while its leader Kim Jong Un condemned joint military drills by US and South Korea.

Joining Kim’s rhetoric, Russia and China have long blamed US and South Korea for conducting joint military drills and provoking Pyongyang. On the other hand, Washington has accused Beijing and Moscow of emboldening North Korea by shielding it from more sanctions.

For the past several years, the Security Council has been divided over how to deal with Pyongyang. Russia and China, veto powers along with the United States, Britain and France, have said more sanctions will not help and want such measures to be eased.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.