New Delhi: Amid growing concerns over China, Justin Trudeau-led Canadian government has decided to stop funding projects affiliated with universities, institutes or labs connected to foreign military, national defence or state security entities.

According to a statement released by the government, the decision seeks to close the loop on so-called sensitive research areas that pose risks to national security.

“This new action is one of many significant steps the government of Canada is taking to protect our country, our institutions and our intellectual property,” the government said in the statement, adding that guidelines were introduced for due diligence and risks to research security.

As many as 50 Canadian universities have participated in major research cooperation with the Chinese military, according to reports published in The Globe and Mail last month. The projects with China’s National University of Defence Technology includes areas such as quantum cryptography, photonics and space science.

Canada has recently acted more firmly against China, mirroring the actions of several of its friends, including the US. The country announced regulations around the end of last year that made it more difficult for foreign state-owned enterprises to pursue takeovers or engage in the mining sector, specifically targeting several Chinese companies.

Unidentified object shot down in Canada’s far north

The decision comes three days after a US plane acting on Trudeau’s order shot down an unidentified object in Canada’s far north.

Since the beginning of the previous week, four aerial objects have been shot down in North American airspace, the first of which was a big balloon that US officials have said was a Chinese spy device.

The Biden administration believes the other mysterious objects were utilised for business and not for espionage.

With inputs from agencies

