Canada bans flights from UK as new strain of coronavirus hits southern England
Earlier, UK prime minister Boris Johnson said that the country is dealing with a fast-moving new variant of the virus that is 70 percent more transmissible than existing strains
Toronto: Canada is banning passenger flights from the UK in a bid to block a new strain of coronavirus sweeping across southern England.
A person familiar with the matter confirmed the development on condition of anonymity as they were not authorised to speak publicly ahead of an announcement.
France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Belgium, Austria, Ireland and Bulgaria all announced restrictions on UK travel, hours after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that Christmas shopping and gatherings in southern England must be cancelled because of rapidly spreading infections blamed on the new coronavirus variant.
Johnson said Saturday that a fast-moving new variant of the virus that is 70 percent more transmissible than existing strains appeared to be driving the rapid spread of new infections in London and southern England in recent weeks. But he stressed "there's no evidence to suggest it is more lethal or causes more severe illness," or that vaccines will be less effective against it.
Health ministry calls urgent meeting today to discuss potent new strain of coronavirus in UK
A number of European countries have banned flights from the UK as the British government warned that the potent new strain of the virus was "out of control" and imposed a stringent new stay-at-home lockdown from Sunday.
Boris Johnson and European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen have given their negotiators until Sunday before a decision is made on whether to keep talking or give up
The award’s purpose, according to the magazine, is to honor the year’s “most outstandingly awful scene of sexual description” and to draw attention “to the poorly written, redundant or downright cringe-worthy passages of sexual description in modern fiction.”