Can help settle Lebanon, Israel border dispute, says US govt
After the maritime border between the two nations was established in 2022, paving the path for offshore exploration activities to start on behalf of Lebanon last week, Hochstein said it was 'natural' to look into the problem
Senior White House adviser Amos Hochstein stated on Thursday at the conclusion of a two-day visit to Lebanon that the United States is looking into the possibilities of resolving the protracted border issue between Israel and Lebanon.
After the maritime border between the two nations was established in 2022, paving the path for offshore exploration activities to start on behalf of Lebanon last week, Hochstein said it was “natural” to look into the problem.
The top adviser for the White House claimed that the reason for his travel to southern Lebanon was to “understand and learn more about what is needed to be able to potentially achieve an outcome”.
Related Articles
“It is time for me to hear from the other side, and to make an assessment if this is a right time,” he said.
Hochstein had stated that he would speak with Israel next and that if both parties agreed, “America would be ready to work with us,” according to the interim foreign minister of Lebanon, Abdallah Bou Habib.
The Blue Line, a border drawn by the UN that delineates the point at which Israeli forces retreated in 2000 when they left south Lebanon, serves as the current demarcation line between the two nations.
This summer, tensions along its length erupted, with members of the heavily armed Lebanese organisation Hezbollah or its supporters engaging Israeli soldiers, as well as rockets being shot at Israel during outbursts of Israeli-Palestinian violence.
Abdallah Bou Habib, the interim foreign minister of Lebanon, stated last week that establishing the land border may ease tensions.
UNIFIL, the UN peacekeeping force, has convened meetings between Lebanon, Israel, and the UN to discuss issues hindering the delineation of the land border. On Thursday, UNIFIL’s one-year mission was extended.
(With agency inputs)
also read
US Open 2023: Carlos Alcaraz and Andy Murray win, Ons Jabeur progresses despite breathing difficulties
China's Wu Yibing defeated Dusan Lajovic to join compatriot Zhang Zhizhen in the second round. It is the first time in tennis's Open era that two Chinese men have reached the second round of the same Grand Slam tournament.
US Open 2023: Nick Kyrgios, Paula Badosa, Bianca Andreescu missing from field
US Open 2023: Nick Kyrgios, Marin Cilic, , Bianca Andreescu and Paula Badosa are some of the players missing from New York.
US strategic command chief visits Tokyo to discuss nuclear deterrence
During his stay, he is scheduled to meet with General Yoshihide Yoshida, the highest-ranking officer in Japan's Self-Defense Forces. Additionally, he has plans to visit the prime minister's office and the Foreign Ministry