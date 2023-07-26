Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen says he will step down in three weeks and his son will succeed him

Cambodian leader Hun Sen, who has held power for 38 years, revealed his decision to step down as prime minister in three weeks.

He will be succeeded by his eldest son, Hun Manet, who recently won a parliamentary seat in the recent election.

The Cambodian People’s Party, headed by Hun Sen, achieved a decisive victory in the elections, which drew criticism from Western nations and rights organizations due to concerns about the lack of freedom and fairness.

Prior to the elections, Hun Sen had already announced his intention to pass on the leadership to Hun Manet at some point during the upcoming five-year term. Currently, Hun Manet holds the position of Chief of the country’s army.

In a televised address, Hun Sen, who is Asia’s longest-serving leader, said he had informed King Norodom Sihamoni of his decision and that the king had agreed.

Hun Sen said his son would be named prime minister after the National Election Commission reports the final results of Sunday’s election, in which the CPP won 120 of 125 seats.

He has also said that a new generation would take over many of the top ministerial positions in the new government, which he said would be formed Aug. 22.

Even though he is stepping down from the premiership, Hun Sen is widely expected to remain closely involved in running Cambodia, and is also to become president of the country’s senate.

