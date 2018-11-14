California Police shares video of woman escaping wildfire; survivor drives through flames for two minutes

Police authorities in California shared a video of a woman's narrow escape from the Woolsey fire in Malibu, California on Tuesday.

Rebecca Hackett, the survivor, filmed the incident as she driving on Kanan Road, Malibu, and posted the video of her escape from the fire on Instagram on Friday.

"I felt the strongest wind I ever felt in my life. The fire came so quickly. One minute it was calm and then suddenly they were on top of us, so we had to evacuate," she told ABC.

"I drove through flames for about two minutes. I thought I was going to die. I'm down in the valley now but there is still smoke everywhere," Hackett said.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department shared the 'graphic video' of the woman driving through the wildfire on Twitter to show the perils of fast-moving fire and 'how important' it is to evacuate affected areas after order from fire officials.

This very graphic video shows the dangers of a fast moving fire and how important it is to leave affected areas after fire officials declare an evacuation order. "The fire came so quickly. One minute it was calm and then suddenly they were on top of us," Rebecca Hackett said. pic.twitter.com/bCGYmgtxVf — LA County Sheriff's (@LASDHQ) November 12, 2018

According to Time, two people lost their lives in the Southern California wildfire and at least 48 others in the Camp Fire in Northern California.

Firefighters struggled on Tuesday to contain the deadliest wildfire in California as a further 8,000 acres of land were destroyed. Search teams resumed sifting through charred wreckage in a hunt for human remains.