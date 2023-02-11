It is a very common belief among the majority of people that only females can indulge in getting beauty treatments or getting their nails done at salons. However, as time progresses, people from all walks of life have come forward with their unique points of view and shown that anyone can do anything, irrespective of their gender. In one such example, a father of a three-year-old boy in a display of defying gender stereotypes took his son to the salon for a manicure and pedicure. Christian Sherhod, who is a teacher himself from California shared the story on his TikTok handle, winning a lot of hearts on the internet.

According to the video, Shearhod got upset after his three-year-old son, Ashton, came home from school and shared about his encounter with his teacher who asked him to not paint his nails, adding that “it is only for girls.”

Disappointed by this, Shearhod decided to take his son for a manicure and pedicure and fulfill his wish. Documenting the entire episode, he shared the video on TikTok. Ashton who seemed quite happy and proud can be heard shouting that he wants a ‘pink’ colour for his nails.

“My son came home from school upset because his teacher told him that painting his nails is only for girls, so today I’m taking him to the nail shop!” Christian Shearhod said in the TikTok video.

The video went viral immediately and caught the attention of several users. Many took to the comment section and appreciated the man’s gesture. The video has so far amassed millions of views.

Meanwhile, Shearhod also spoke to NBC News and said that his son developed an interest in nail polish around the age of 2 and since then the father-son duo has been painting their nails together. He also spoke to Ashton’s daycare teachers urging them to not say such things to his son.

