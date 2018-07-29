You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

Cairo Criminal Court sentences 75, including top Muslim Brotherhood leaders to death in 2013 sit-in case

World The Associated Press Jul 29, 2018 16:09:47 IST

Cairo: Egypt's State-run media says a court has sentenced 75 people to death, including top figures of the outlawed Muslim Brotherhood group, for their involvement in a 2013 sit-in.

Sunday's decision in Cairo Criminal Court will now be referred to the Grand Mufti—the country's top theological authority—for his non-binding opinion on the sentences. He usually approves the court's decision.

Sentencing for more than 660 others was set for 8 September, according to State-run Al-Ahram news website.

The case involves 739 defendants, including the Muslim Brotherhood's supreme guide Mohammed Badie and photojournalist Mahmoud Abu Zeid. Charges range from murder to damaging public property.

The 2013 sit-in supported former Islamist president Mohammed Morsi who was militarily ousted following mass protests against his divisive one-year rule. Morsi hailed from the Brotherhood. The sit-in was violently dispersed.


Updated Date: Jul 29, 2018 16:09 PM

Also Watch

Rethinking pornography: Cyber Sexy author Richa Kaul Padte makes the case for decriminalising porn in India
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Reviewing Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 10 questions
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 It's a Wrap: Karwaan stars Dulquer Salmaan, Mithila Palkar in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 Manika Batra interview: Table Tennis star looks back at Commonwealth Games 2018 success, reveals her diet plan and more

Also See




women's hockey world cup



Meet Lost Stories and Zaeden, the only two Indian acts playing at Tomorrowland this year



Top Stories




Cricket Scores