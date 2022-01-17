By the numbers: Stats that tell story of President Joe Biden's first year

While Biden can lay claim to a banner first year in office, however, numbers also reveal plenty of setbacks

Washington: By some counts, President Joe Biden can lay claim to a banner first year in office. But numbers also reveal plenty of setbacks.

Most in the United States got their COVID-19 vaccines, but other countries fared better. Economic growth surged; so did inflation. America exited Afghanistan, but the war ended with a chaotic evacuation and a suicide bombing that killed 13 US troops. Pandemic aid and infrastructure bills passed. Pricey legislation to advance Biden's social and climate proposals shrunk and then stalled.

Some notable numbers from Biden's first year: