From 45 to 34 in seven months: Donald Trump's approval ratings have been steadily declining since 20 January inauguration

Public support for US president Donald Trump has been steadily dropping since his inauguration on 20 January.

A lot of factors have been at play: The president accusing his predecessor Barack Obama of wiretapping him, Trump's failure to repeal and replace Obamacare on two separate occasions, his firing of former FBI director James Comey and the Russia scandal swirling around the Oval Office.

However, on Monday, Trump's popularity dropped to an all time low of 34 percent.

Perhaps this is a result of the weekend of violence that was seen in the small Virginian town of Charlottesville and the president's half-hearted disavowals of violence by 'many sides'.

It is, in all likelihood, too soon to tell.

Here's a brief look at Trump's approval ratings over the course of his short presidency:

​

​

Interestingly, Trump is about as popular as George W Bush on his last day in office.

However, Bush took eight years to earn his low approval rating, overseeing two disastrous wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, an economy that began slowing down, the Katrina floods, torture at Abu Ghraib prison and more than a dozen other scandals.

Trump has accomplished it in only seven months. He is, truly, in a league of his own.