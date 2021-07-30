Buzz Aldrin shares old customs form Apollo 11 astronauts were required to fill after returning to Earth from Moon

The customs form included facts about the landing of Apollo 11 in Honolulu and the cargo such as ‘moon rock and moon dust samples’ that returned with the team and the spacecraft

American astronaut Buzz Aldrin recently shared a customs form that he had to fill after returning back to the Earth from the Moon. The second man to walk on the Moon, Aldrin, was accompanied by Neil Armstrong on the Apollo 11 lunar module, Eagle. The event took place on 20 July, 1969. Following this, the two NASA astronauts two became the first men to accomplish their biggest dream and land on the Moon.

Informing the world about the customs form, Aldrin shared a photo of it. “Imagine spending eight days in space, including nearly 22 hours on the Moon and returning home to Earth only to have to go through customs! #Apollo11,” the caption reads.

Check out the post below:

Imagine spending 8 days in space, including nearly 22 hours on the Moon and returning home to Earth only to have to go through customs! 😀 #Apollo11 pic.twitter.com/FvtSVwSD1f — Dr. Buzz Aldrin (@TheRealBuzz) July 28, 2021

As per details on the form, the application is dated 24 July, 1969 and is titled “general declaration”. The form has details about Armstrong, Aldrin and Michael Collins along with information about the Apollo 11 spaceship. The facts on the form also included the landing of Apollo 11 in Honolulu and the cargo such as ‘moon rock and moon dust samples’ that returned with the team and the spacecraft.

After being shared on social media, the post has gone viral and is currently prompting thousands of reactions from users. Among the many comments and replies, Twitter users also noticed that the customs form included a section where the three renowned astronauts would be checked and tested for any ailments that they might have brought back with them.

As per a Space.com report, this form was posted on the US Customs and Border Protection official website in 2009. It was shared as a tribute to the 40th anniversary of the Apollo 11 mission and was verified by NASA.

After being shared on the official page, NASA spokesperson John Yembrick said, “Yes, it’s authentic.” He also clarified saying that it was a little joke at that time.

https://www.hindustantimes.com/trending/buzz-aldrin-recalls-when-he-had-to-go-through-customs-after-returning-from-moon-101627536141029.html