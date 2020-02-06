Buttigieg holds lead over Sanders in latest Iowa caucus results

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg held his lead over U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders in the Iowa caucuses in updated results released by the Iowa Democratic Party on Wednesday.

Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, led with 26.9% of state delegate equivalents, compared to Sanders with 25.2% and U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren with 18.2%, according to official results with 75% of precincts reporting.

Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden trailed in fourth place as tabulation of Iowa's Monday caucus results continued after technology-related delays.

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Tim Ahmann)

