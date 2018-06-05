Bus crashes on Canadian highway, 24 hospitalized - police

TORONTO (Reuters) - Twenty-four people were hospitalized, four with life-threatening injuries, following a bus crash on Monday on a major highway leading to the Canadian capital of Ottawa, police said.

Emergency crews arrived on the scene to find a bus in a ditch alongside highway 401 near Prescott, Ontario, some 90 kilometres (53 miles) south of Ottawa, provincial police spokeswoman Tina Hunt said.

The bus veered off the highway and crashed into a rock embankment on the side of the road, Hunt later added. No other vehicle was involved.

Thirty-seven passengers were on the bus, said Hunt, 24 of them injured. Four of those injured received life-threatening injuries, she said.

Four women and one man were admitted in critical condition to Brockville General Hospital, spokeswoman Abby McIntyre told Reuters.

They all spoke Mandarin and needed translators, McIntyre said, adding she was not sure of their nationality.

The bus bore logos for a tour company on its side but Reuters was unable to reach anyone from that company.

Kingston Health Sciences Centre spokesman John Pereira said the hospital expected to admit "fewer than five" patients in critical condition as a result of the crash.

At least two helicopters, a land ambulance and a fixed-wing aircraft were sent to the scene, according to a spokesman for Ornge Air Ambulance.

The crash comes almost two months after the country was shaken by bus a crash in Saskatchewan that killed 16 people, most of them members of a junior hockey team.

(Reporting by Anna Mehler Paperny and David Ljunggren; Editing by Bill Berkrot and Sandra Maler)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.