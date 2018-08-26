Bus accident in Bulgarian town of Svoge kills 15, injures 30; reports say over 600 died in road accidents in 2017

Sofia: At least 15 people were killed and nearly 30 injured in a bus accident on Saturday in Bulgaria, the country's Minister of Health Kiril Ananiev confirmed.

According to the Interior Ministry, the accident happened around 5.10 pm (1510 GMT) local time in the Iskar Gorge near the town of Svoge, some 40 km north of Sofia, when the bus overturned off the road, China's state-run news agency Xinhua reported.

The cause of the incident is yet to be known.

As per local officials, the people in the bus were on a tour organised by a pensioner's club, with no foreigners among them.

The Council of Ministers declared Monday as a national day of mourning for the victims.

In 2017, around 682 people were killed in road accidents in the Balkan country, the news report noted.