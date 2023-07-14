Burger King Thailand unveils 'Real Cheese Burger' with 20 cheese slices and no meat, internet unimpressed

Are you a cheese lover and prefer extra slice of cheese in your Burger? What about a burger with no meat or veggies only sheets of cheese between two buns? And what if we take the number number of cheese slices to 20? Yes, you heard it right! Fast food chain and restaurants across the world often try to change their offerings to attract customers. In a similar incident, fast food chain Burger King in Thailand has introduced an All-cheese burger with no meat and sauce or even veggies and just 20 sheets of American Cheese. This ‘Real Cheese Burger’ is priced at Rs 109 only.

Burger King’s unique idea has the internet divided. Some are excited to try these at least once while other consumers are not happy as they complain about cheese at a disproportionate level. Likewise, Burger King has offered Whoppers, a flame-cooked beef burger in USA.

Burger King’s post

Soon after its launch, the ‘Real Cheese Burger’ went viral on social media. The burger is priced at ฿3.1 (or, Rs 109) – a reduced price compared to the regular ฿10.9 (or, Rs 380).

Simply put, it’s a bun filled with as many as 20 sheets of cheese. “This is no joke. This is for real,” Thailand’s Burger King wrote on social media. The description read, “The real one, real cheese, full of flavor for those who love cheese.”

Users react on ‘All-cheese burger’

Cheese is very popular food item in Thailand and customers usually like to sprinkle cheese in many of their food items. But, Burger King, has baffled them with some unbelievable quantity of cheese in one burger itself. After the launch of the cheesy burger, people rushed to try the unique item. Many also posted their experience after trying the burger.

A customer from Bangkok said that he ordered the real cheeseburger but could not finish half of it. He said, “It contains a crazy quantity of cheese, and he did not like it.” Another comment read, “I love cheese, but I won’t try it. That’s too much. Seriously, what is Burger King thinking?”. One of the users noted, “I ate this and gained 4Kg in a day.” “That is sick,” an individual mentioned.

What are your thoughts about Burger King’s ‘Real Cheese Burger’? Would you like to fancy a bite?