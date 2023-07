Burger King employee held for serving French Fries from trash can

In South Carolina of the United States, a Burger King employee has been booked for allegedly serving French fries to customers that had been taken out directly from a trash can. The arrest occurred after local authorities responded to a call from the food outlet located on the Duncan Bypass, according to a report by Fox News Carolina.

The officers found two women at the scene bickering with the staff and hurling abuses. The officers tried to deal with the situation by requesting the involved people to remain calm. Matters only turned worse when the duo became more loud and aggressive. They were charged with disorderly conduct on Sunday, July 9, according to the police.

It wasn’t until two days later when officials received a call from Burger King that the alleged truth about the dirty fries came to the fore. Identified as Jaime Christine Major, the woman reportedly worked as an assistant manager at the outlet. The 39-year-old is accused of supposedly taking the fries from a garbage pin and dumping them in the fryer with freshly cooked fries. She has been allegedly charged with malicious tampering with human food.

According to Newsweek, a representative of the food outlet maintains the ongoing allegation has no connection with Burger King’s commitment to serving quality food to their customers.

The company refrained from sharing details surrounding the arrest since the matter is subjudice at the moment. The spokesperson added their franchisee has been cooperating with the authorities during the investigation.

“These allegations do not align with the brand’s commitment to quality food and service and creating an exceptional guest experience. The franchisee of this restaurant is cooperating with local authorities and will take appropriate action based on the findings. As this remains an ongoing investigation, we are unable to share additional details at this time,” the spokesperson told Newsweek.

Documents assessed by the portal also suggest Jamie was reportedly arrested on July 17 and held at the Union County Detention Center.

She was released from custody two days later on July 19 with a set bond of $20,000 (around Rs 16 lakh). If found guilty she can serve up to 20 years in prison, as per state law.