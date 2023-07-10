Bunga-Bunga: Late Italian PM and media tycoon Silvio Berlusconi leaves Rs 900 crore to 33-yr-old girlfriend

Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, who passed away last month, has left more than Rs 900 crore (€100m) to his 33-year-old girlfriend Marta Fascina in his will.

Fascina, a member of the Italian Parliament’s lower chamber since 2018, began her relationship with Berlusconi in 2020. Although they were not legally married, Berlusconi referred to Fascina as his “wife” on his deathbed.

Berlusconi, whose estimated empire is valued at over six billion euros, also left 100 million euros to his brother Paolo and 30 million euros to Marcello Dell’Utri, a former senator from his Forza Italia party who had served time in jail for association with the mafia, according to The Guardian.

The late Prime Minister, who passed away at the age of 86 after battling leukemia, entrusted his company ‘Fininvest’ to his two eldest children, Marina and Pier Silvio. As reported by The Guardian, the children, born from Berlusconi’s first marriage to Carla Elvira, will collectively hold a 53 per cent stake in Fininvest.

The will was handwritten by Berlusconi on 2 October, 2022 on a yellow notepad bearing the letterhead of his mansion near Milan. In the heartfelt letter expressing his love for his children, he stated, “I leave the available stock in equal parts to my children Marina and Pier Silvio. I leave all the rest in equal parts to my five children Marina, Pier Silvio, Barbara, Eleonora, and Luigi. Thank you, so much love to all of you, your father.”

Silvio Berlusconi, a prominent figure in Italian politics, served as the Prime Minister of Italy in four different governments: from 1994 to 1995, 2001 to 2006, and 2008 to 2011.

With inputs from agencies