'Bully next door': Taiwan FM says China cannot shape country's upcoming elections

Taiwan’s foreign minister Joseph Wu has accused China of trying to “shape” Taiwan’s upcoming elections after Beijing launched military exercises around the island nation on Saturday.

“The PRC has made it clear it wants to shape Taiwan’s coming national election,” said foreign minister Joseph Wu on the ministry’s official X (formerly known as Twitter) account.

“Well, it’s up to our citizens to decide, not the bully next door,” he added.

China announced earlier Saturday that it had “launched joint air and sea patrols and military exercises of the navy and air force around the island of Taiwan”, according to state media outlet Xinhua.

Meanwhile, Taiwan’s military informed that it had detected over 40 Chinese warplanes entering its air defence zone while eight Chinese vessels were also participating in the drills.

Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Saturday also condemned China’s military exercises, and said Beijing has used “various intimidating speeches and fake news… to openly intervene and interfere in the democratic election process in our country”.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemns in the strongest terms China’s authoritarian government’s brutal efforts to interfere in the election,” it said.

Beijing has, for quite some time, ramped up its political and military activity around Taiwan, sending in near-daily warplanes incursions and vessels around the island.

Saturday’s military exercises are seen as a response to the visit of Taiwan’s Vice President William Lai making stopovers in the United States — first to New York en route to Paraguay, and then to San Francisco on his way back to Taipei.

Incidentally, Lai is also a presidential candidate for Taiwan’s elections in January and is currently the frontrunner.

Lai has been especially under China’s scanner due to his previous comments on Taiwan’s status that have insinuated Beijing.

Like the current President Tsai Ing-wen, Lai does not accept China’s view that Taiwan belongs to it.

He has also described himself as a “pragmatic Taiwan independence worker” — inciting comments from Beijing about him being a “troublemaker”.

With inputs from AFP