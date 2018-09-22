You are here:
Bulgaria reports outbreak of virulent bird flu

World Reuters Sep 22, 2018 01:05:40 IST

SOFIA (Reuters) - An outbreak of a virulent bird flu virus has spread to a farm in southern Bulgaria, the Balkan country's food safety agency said on Friday.

A three-kilometer protection zone was set around the farm in the village of Trilistnik, near Bulgaria's second-largest city of Plovdiv and the sale of eggs and the movement of domestic, wild and other birds was banned within it, the agency said in a statement.

The agency said that all contaminated 43,000 hens at the farm would be culled in a humane manner.

