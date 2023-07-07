Bulgaria closing in on deal to sell two Russian-made nuclear reactors to Ukraine: Report
Bulgaria is close to completing a deal to sell two Russian-made nuclear reactors to Ukraine’s state-owned energy company Energoatom for around $650 million, according to a report
Bulgaria is close to completing a deal to sell two Russian-made nuclear reactors to Ukraine’s state-owned energy company Energoatom for around $650 million, according to a report.
According to a Wall Street Journal report, as per the terms of the proposed agreement, which is yet to be finalised, Sofia’s energy company NEK would sell the Ukrainian firm two reactors from Bulgaria’s incomplete Belene Nuclear Power Plant.
It would be the first time that Russian-designed nuclear equipment would be used to boost Kyiv’s energy output, added the report.
Related Articles
The report also mentions that there have only been two main payment plans for the reactors put up so far. One may imagine that as part of a package of aid for Ukraine, the US would give some of the money to Energoatom, which would then be transferred to NEK.
Another option, the WSJ reported, would be for Sofia to assume a minority shareholding in Ukraine’s Khmelnytsky Nuclear Power Plant, where the reactors would be installed.
Zelenskyy in Sofia
Ukraine’s president Vladimir Zelenskyy arrived in Sofia for a one-day visit on Thursday, where it is expected that the nuclear deal will be discussed with Bulgarian officials.
Also on Thursday, Sofia’s parliament passed a motion requiring its government to hold negotiations with Kyiv regarding the sale of the nuclear equipment.
Pro-Moscow opposition groups in Bulgaria have criticised the idea, claiming it was hurried through the legislature to thwart any attempts to stop it.
The potential sale of the reactors highlights how the European energy market is in transition after the EU last year stopped importing the majority of its coal, gas and oil from Russia in response to Moscow’s military incursion in Ukraine. Even Bulgaria used to get the majority of its gas from Russia before this.
Marred by controversy
The still-uncompleted Belene Nuclear Power Plant has been the source of much controversy since the project was first undertaken in the mid-1980s.
Construction at the site has been halted and resumed on several occasions, with some Western governments noting their opposition due to the proposed plant possibly being dependent on Russian fuel.
It has also received objections from environmental campaigners, who claim that its location in a seismic active zone represents an unnecessary risk.
For Kiev, though, the Soviet-designed Khmelnytsky power plant in Ukraine’s west already has technicians trained to operate the Russian-made reactors, potentially establishing new energy exports from Kiev to Europe.
On Thursday, two pro-Russian parties in Sofia, the Socialist Party and Revival, a nationalist party, voted against approving the sale of the reactors to Kiev.
With inputs from agencies
also read
Trump says aborted mutiny 'somewhat weakened' Putin, time for US to broker Ukraine peace
Former US President Donald Trump on Thursday said Putin has been "somewhat weakened" by an attempted mutiny and that it is now time for the US to mediate a negotiated peace deal between Russia and Ukraine
Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin is in Belarus, says President Alexander Lukashenko
Lukashenko said that the nation is not currently erecting camps for Wagner mercenary soldiers on its soil, and he has given the group some undeveloped area inside Belarus if they require it, according to a report
New thing to see Putin's leadership directly challenged, says US on Wagner rebellion
"It is certainly a new thing to see President Putin's leadership being directly challenged. It is a new thing to see Yevgeny Prigozhin... calling out that the war has been conducted essentially based on lies...," said US State Department official spokesperson Matthew Miller