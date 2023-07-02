Building collapse in Ivory Coast kills seven people, nine injured

A six-story building collapsed while under construction in Abidjan, Ivory Coast’s commercial city, on Friday, killing at least seven of the builders on the site, according to firefighters on the scene.

According to caretaker and constructor Jourdin Yoro, the employees heard cracking sounds at noon local time and the structure began to fall around them.

“In a rush, we started to run,” Yoro said. “Within about 45 seconds, the building collapsed.”

On Saturday, rescue personnel were sifting through a massive mound of smashed concrete and rubble at the scene in Abidjan’s upmarket Riviera Palmeraie neighbourhood.

According to Charles Paolo, the director of the firefighting team on the scene, nine more persons were injured in the fall.

Due to inadequate enforcement of building laws and the use of sometimes inferior construction materials, such incidents are rather common in Ivory Coast and elsewhere in West Africa, particularly during the rainy season.

After thirteen people were killed in two building collapses in Abidjan during a two-week period in February and March, the Ivorian government said in 2022 that it will increase efforts to increase compliance with safe construction practises.

