World

Budget 2023: Defence, Road and Railway Ministries bag highest allocations

As Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget for 2023-24 on Wednesday, MoRTH was allocated Rs 2.70 lakh crore, while Railways got the highest ever outlay at Rs 2.40 lakh crore

News18 February 01, 2023 19:29:58 IST
Budget 2023: Defence, Road and Railway Ministries bag highest allocations

The last full Budget of the second term of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA government ahead of the general elections in 2024 is Sitharaman’s fifth full Budget after she took over as the Finance Minister in July 2019

The Union Budget 2023-24 has prioritised infrastructure development as the Ministries of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) and Railways bagged highest allocation after the Defence Ministry. Also, the allocation to these two ministries has registered significant rise from the past, data analysed by News18 shows.

As Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget for 2023-24 on Wednesday, MoRTH was allocated Rs 2.70 lakh crore, while Railways got the highest ever outlay at Rs 2.40 lakh crore. These two were only behind the Ministry of Defence that will receive Rs 5.94 lakh crore during the upcoming financial year.

For Railways, the Budget allocation has increased about 72% from the previous year, while for Roads, it was a jump of 35%. In the last Budget, 2022-23, MoRTH was allocated Rs 1.99 lakh crore, third highest, while the Railway ministry was allocated Rs 1.40 lakh crore, fifth highest.

In Budget 2021-22, the Railways was allocated Rs 1.10 lakh crore, seventh highest, while in 2020-21, the Ministry got Rs 0.72 lakh crore, the eighth highest among all Ministries. When compared to the 2020-21 Budget, the allocation for Railways in 2023-24 Budget has jumped by nearly 3.5 times.
For MoRTH, the jump in allocation is nearly three times between 2020-21 and 2023-24. In the 2020-21 Budget, MoRTH was allocated Rs 0.91 lakh crore – seventh highest – and in the next Budget, in 2021-22, it got Rs 1.18 lakh crore – sixth highest. Throughout these four Budgets, the Ministry of Defence has bagged the highest allocation.

BUDGET 2023-24

In her Budget speech, Sitharaman said: “A capital outlay of Rs 2.40 lakh crore has been provided for the Railways. This highest ever outlay is about nine times the outlay made in 2013-14.”

She also said that at least 100 critical transport infrastructure projects, for last and first mile connectivity for ports, coal, steel, fertiliser, and food grains sectors have been identified. They will be taken up on priority with investment of Rs 75,000 crore, including Rs 15,000 crore from private sources.

She added that the newly established Infrastructure Finance Secretariat will assist all stakeholders for more private investment in infrastructure, including railways, roads, urban infrastructure and power, which are predominantly dependent on public resources. ​

The last full Budget of the second term of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA government ahead of the general elections in 2024 is Sitharaman’s fifth full Budget after she took over as the Finance Minister in July 2019.

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: February 01, 2023 19:29:58 IST

TAGS:

also read

Allocation of Rs 7000 cr for eCourts project will improve justice delivery, says Rijiju
Business

Allocation of Rs 7000 cr for eCourts project will improve justice delivery, says Rijiju

The Minister attributed the success of eCourts Project to Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud

Budget 2023: National Digital Library to be set up to facilitate availability of quality books
Business

Budget 2023: National Digital Library to be set up to facilitate availability of quality books

Nirmala Sitharaman also stressed on the need to address learning loss. The National Digital Libraries will have geography, language genres and device-agnostic accessibility

Budget 2023: PAN to be used as single business ID for all digital systems
Business

Budget 2023: PAN to be used as single business ID for all digital systems

Following its adaption, businesses will be able to use PAN without the requirement of any other data as a unique identifier for getting access to national single window system