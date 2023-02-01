Budget 2023: Defence, Road and Railway Ministries bag highest allocations

The Union Budget 2023-24 has prioritised infrastructure development as the Ministries of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) and Railways bagged highest allocation after the Defence Ministry. Also, the allocation to these two ministries has registered significant rise from the past, data analysed by News18 shows.

As Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget for 2023-24 on Wednesday, MoRTH was allocated Rs 2.70 lakh crore, while Railways got the highest ever outlay at Rs 2.40 lakh crore. These two were only behind the Ministry of Defence that will receive Rs 5.94 lakh crore during the upcoming financial year.

For Railways, the Budget allocation has increased about 72% from the previous year, while for Roads, it was a jump of 35%. In the last Budget, 2022-23, MoRTH was allocated Rs 1.99 lakh crore, third highest, while the Railway ministry was allocated Rs 1.40 lakh crore, fifth highest.

In Budget 2021-22, the Railways was allocated Rs 1.10 lakh crore, seventh highest, while in 2020-21, the Ministry got Rs 0.72 lakh crore, the eighth highest among all Ministries. When compared to the 2020-21 Budget, the allocation for Railways in 2023-24 Budget has jumped by nearly 3.5 times.

For MoRTH, the jump in allocation is nearly three times between 2020-21 and 2023-24. In the 2020-21 Budget, MoRTH was allocated Rs 0.91 lakh crore – seventh highest – and in the next Budget, in 2021-22, it got Rs 1.18 lakh crore – sixth highest. Throughout these four Budgets, the Ministry of Defence has bagged the highest allocation.

BUDGET 2023-24