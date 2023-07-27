Bud Light maker to lay off hundreds of corporate staff in United States after decline in sales

Anheuser-Busch InBev, whose Bud Light sales in the United States have lately declined, will lay off hundreds of corporate employees in the nation, CNN said on Wednesday, citing a company statement.

According to CNN, the job losses would affect fewer than 2 per cent of the world’s largest brewer’s entire workforce but would exclude frontline personnel such as brewery and warehouse workers, truckers, and field sales representatives.

Anheuser-Busch did not immediately reply to a request for comment from Reuters.

Bud Light and Budweiser have recently seen their sales plummet in the United States following a reaction from conservatives over a social media promotion featuring transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney, and have been dethroned as the top-selling beer brand in the country by Constellation Brands’ Modelo Especial.