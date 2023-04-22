Brussels: Belgium, the country which proudly calls itself the champagne Region of the world, destroyed 2000 cans of Miller High Life for using the slogan ‘Champaign of Beers’ on their packaging.

Miller High Life has marketed itself as the “Champagne of Beers” for many years until this week when the French decided to clear the controversy.

More than 2,000 cans of Miller High Life that were labelled as such were smashed by Belgian customs at the request of the trade organisation safeguarding the interests of the producers and houses of the northeastern French sparkling wine.

The Comité Champagne requested the destruction of a shipment of 2,352 cans on the grounds that the American brewery’s century-old motto violates the protected “Champagne” mark of origin.

Early in February, the shipment was stopped at the Belgian port of Antwerp and was headed for Germany, according to a Belgian Customs Administration official on Friday.

The Miller High Life brand is owned by Molson Coors Beverage Co, but it is not currently exported to the EU, and Belgian customs refused to reveal who had bought the drinks.

The trade organisation stated in a statement that the German customer “was informed and did not contest the decision.”

The Miller Brewing Company was established in the 1850s by German immigrant Frederick Miller in the US. Its oldest brand, Miller High Life, was introduced as its flagship in 1903.

On the website of the Milwaukee-based company, it is stated that three years later, the moniker “Champagne of Bottle Beers” was first used.

In 1969, it was abbreviated to “The Champagne of Beers.” 750ml champagne-style bottles of the beer have also been offered during holiday seasons.

Miller High Life has proudly sported the slogan “The Champagne of Beers” for almost 120 years thanks to its exquisite, clear-glass bottle and crisp flavor, according to a statement from Molson Coors Beverage Co to the Associated Press.

No matter how well-liked the slogan may be in the US, it is in conflict with EU regulations that make it clear that products that violate a protected indication of origin can be considered counterfeit.

The word champagne is subject to “local restrictions,” according to Molson Coors Beverage Co.

The business added, “But we continue to be proud of Miller High Life, its moniker, and its Milwaukee, Wisconsin, provenance. We always welcome our European friends to the US to raise a glass of High Life together.

According to Belgian customs, Comité Champagne compensated for the cans’ destruction. It was done “with the utmost respect for environmental concerns by ensuring that the entire batch, both contents and container, was recycled in an environmentally responsible manner,” according to their joint statement.

(With inputs from agencies)

