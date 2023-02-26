BSF foils another Pakistan plot, shoots down drone in Punjab's Amritsar

New Delhi: The Border Security Force (BSF) on Sunday shot down a drone that flew into India from Pakistan.

The drone was shot along the international border in Punjab, the BSF said in a statement.

“BSF troops deployed at the border heard the buzzing sound of a suspected drone entering from Pakistan into Indian territory in the area near Shahjada village of Amritsar district on February 26,” an official statement said.

BSF troops shoot down Pakistani drone that had intruded in the area under BOP Rear Kakkar in Amritsar Sector, Punjab at 2.30 am last night. The drone was recovered this morning between border fence and zero line. A packet of contraband has also been recovered with the drone. pic.twitter.com/N1r8CNWpiz — Bharti Jain (@bhartijainTOI) February 3, 2023

During the initial search, the BSF troops recovered a black coloured drone – DJI Matrice (made in China), in partially damaged condition, lying near Dhussi Bundh near Shahjada village, it said.

India’s BSF shoot down Pakistan drone in Amritsar sector, Punjab. pic.twitter.com/pNDRnWCbrq — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) February 3, 2023

The whole area was cordoned off and police and concerned sister agencies were informed.

