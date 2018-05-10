You are here:
Brussels police deny evacuation of train station

World Reuters May 10, 2018 00:06:51 IST

Brussels police deny evacuation of train station

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Brussels police denied reports on Wednesday that the Belgian capital's main train station had been evacuated following a "detonation".

Major Belgian media reported that a "detonation" had caused Brussels Midi station to be evacuated by the police.

A spokeswoman for the Brussels South police said there was no evacuation and that everything was operating as normal.

(Reporting by Julia Fioretti; Editing by Alison Williams)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: May 10, 2018 00:06 AM

