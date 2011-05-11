You have seen her on TV, idolised her and made every effort to follow in her footsteps. Now, Oprah Winfrey wants to make it big on Broadway too.

Chicago: It may not be long when you have television mogul Oprah Winfrey making her much-anticipated Broadway debut. The talk show host is making detailed preparations and meeting with theatre producers to discuss her debut role.

She has always wanted to perform on stage in New York, but has been too busy with her self-titled TV talk show to commit to a production. The Oprah Winfrey Show is scheduled to end this year and the 57-year-old is already reading scripts and meeting with theatre bosses to make sure she can finally fulfil her Broadway ambitions, reported The Chicago Tribune. "I have a stack of plays in my bag right now that I am reading. And just this past weekend, I was in New York meeting with producers. We were just talking about what would be the best route to take. But yes, this is really going to happen...,” she said. “Life is too short. I think that an ensemble production is the way I should go."

She also said she was desperate to join the cast of hit play 'Fences', which opened last year and won Denzel Washington a Tony Award, and she even considered moving her TV show from its production base Chicago, Illinois to New York to accommodate a stint. "I had always wanted to do Fences. I went through the idea of trying to take my show to New York, shoot a show during the daytime and appear on Broadway at night. But I couldn't do it. And finally, Kenny (Leon, director) said he couldn't wait any longer," she added.

PTI