Brits are dying young, but why?

Britain’s National Health Service (NHS) is ailing. Horror stories from hospitals hit headlines every day. There are no beds and not enough doctors to treat patients. The overcrowding has left hospital staff with no choice but to treat patients in crowded corridors. Ambulance delays are routine. And the constant strikes have only made matters worse.

Almost every winter, the country’s treasured health service, which was started in 1948, is brought to its knees. But this time the situation looks grimmer than ever

At the start of 2022, death rates were looking like they’d returned to pre-pandemic levels. It wasn’t until June that excess deaths really started to rise – just as the number of people waiting for hours on trolleys in English hospitals hit levels normally seen in winter.

The situation in the UK has been described as the worst NHS crisis since the service was established 75 years ago. The wait time for appointments and treatments has increased but when it comes to accidents and emergencies (A&E) the record is even more dismal.

The numbers are telling. According to NHS England, a record 54,532 people in December waited for more than 12 hours once arriving at A&E. The average wait for an ambulance for category two patients, which includes suspected strokes or heart attacks, is more than 90 minutes. The target time is 18 minutes, reports AFP. There were 1,474 more deaths in the week ending 30 December than the five-year average, a rise of 20 per cent.

Healthcare workers in the UK are unhappy. Many have quit and others are striking work. Ambulance staff and nurses have held several strikes over poor pay and working conditions and more are expected in the coming weeks.

With inputs from agencies

