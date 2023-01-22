Britons are forced to cancel Netflix subscriptions amid cost of living crisis

London: Amid the soaring cost of living, the Britons are reportedly cancelling out on TV subscriptions such as Netflix and saving up by not going on regular night outs and spending on takeaway food joints.

The revelations have been made by a survey called ‘state of the nation’ conducted by Britain’s independent public opinion consultancy – Deltapoll.

It said: four out of 10 consumers have bought fewer clothes and takeout, while one in three have cut back on their night out.

However, for 23% of people, staying home has become less enjoyable as a result of them cancelling “non-essential outgoings” like TV subscriptions.

48% of families anticipate that their economic prospects will deteriorate in the following year. Uncomfortably, 15% of respondents claim they are unable to pay their payments, and another 36% anticipate this will remain like this

during the next several months.

The finding that 47% of respondents believe Labour, led by Sir Keir Starmer and Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves, is the party best equipped to handle cost-of-living issues, compared to 29% for the Conservatives.

On the front of strikes, the citizens are split, 35% to 33%, between blaming the government and the unions.

A majority opposes the teachers’ and train drivers’ strikes, but only 60% of people in each profession support the nurses’ strike.

76% of UK citizens oppose the SNP’s Gender Recognition Reform Bill, believing that persons should have to wait until a set age, most notably 18 before changing their gender.

Approximately 58% believe that before changing their gender, a person should receive a medical diagnosis.

Even though 47% of respondents accept the government’s idea to send migrants to Rwanda as a deterrent, more people believe Labour would handle the small-boats situation the best (37 per cent to 28).

Only 22% of voters are interested in reading Boris Johnson’s projected memoirs, which receive an electoral shrug of the shoulders. Only 23% of people believe that he will be honest in the book.

There isn’t much sympathy for Prince Harry, his spouse, or his uncle Prince Andrew attending King Charles’ coronation when the royal family is brought up.

Only 21% of people are interested in reading Spare’s sequel, which is also not popular. More than 50% of respondents believe that he and his offspring should lose their royal titles.

Additionally, just 15% of respondents support the usage of the title “Queen” for King Charles’s wife Camilla; the other half prefer the title “Queen Consort.”

Despite the glum economic overview, 56 per cent still say they are in a ‘good mood’ most of the time.

According to Joe Twyman, co-founder of Deltapoll, “A party has never won a general election while behind on leadership ratings and economic management in the history of British politics.”

“The Conservatives are now falling short on both, and the deficit does not appear to be closing any time soon,” he said.

